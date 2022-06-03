Why did Ajay marry Kajol?

They may be the exemplar of perfect love now, but when Ajay and Kajol first met each other on the sets of Hulchul (1995), they did not get along at all. Ajay had revealed in an interview that the two were as different as chalk and cheese, and his initial impression of her was anything but favourable.





"We didn't start going out for another two years after that, because I had a boyfriend, he had a girlfriend. We were just friends. Two years later, when we were both out of our respective relationships, we started seeing each other," she revealed on a chat show. Ajay came across as "stable and solid", which is what drew Kajol to him.





Ironically, in the beginning, she discussed her relationship problems with him and sought his advice on making things suitable with her boyfriend. "It started with conversations and developed into a friendship, and then something more than a friendship. That was how it started off," she said