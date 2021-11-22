Why did Alia Bhatt agree to do a small role in 'RRR'?

S.S. Rajamouli's 'RRR' is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. Starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, it also features Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in small but pivotal roles. The teaser of the film showed a glimpse of her character in the film which left the fan wanting more. Now according to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the film has the shortest role of her career.

She has no more than 15 minutes of playtime in the epic saga. But knowing the fact that she is one of the most popular names in Bollywood, why did she say yes to such a small part? Is it because of Rajamouli? Is it because she wants to explore the south film industry now?

Anyway, I feel more than the duration, the impact of the character is important. So we will see. What are your views on this?