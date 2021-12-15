Why did Bollywood insiders particularly pick on Sushant?

(As this is a bit of a controversial topic, some of you may find this offensive so I apologise in advance and please don't come at me. Also note that by insiders I don't mean everyone.)

Firstly, I'm very aware of the rampant nepotism in this industry and I agree that it's an unfair practice. However, I don't believe that whatever happened to Sushant was solely due to his status as an outsider. All of it was very specific towards him and no other outsider had ever been subjected to the same treatment.

Secondly, I've noticed that many people have called out Karan Johar, and while I agree that he is anti-outsider, if there's one thing about him, it's that he isn't afraid to swallow his ego. This is the same guy who informed Aditya Chopra that launching Ranveer and Anushka was a terrible mistake, yet over time, he went on to cast them in his own films and acknowledge them as big stars. He's also known for pursuing any talented actor with a track record of success, regardless of where he or she originates from, as evidenced by Ayushmann. Despite the fact that Sushant was the first earn that big break, he never saw him the same way.

I'd like to hear your thoughts on the subject. Maybe it was because of something personal, though I cannot confirm this.