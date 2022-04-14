Why did Deepika Padukone run back to India after the XXX flop?

Reasons for the flop of XXX, first of all, it wasn't a legit flop per se. It under-performed. It jumped into the bandwagon of High octane - Action adventures, but the makers forgot that Xandar Cage isn't a crowd favourite character ( Unlike Dom).

>It tried to Emulate the Fast and Furious movie success, which failed badly, because of the weak XXX Brand.

>The Story was vapour thin and the Action scenes looked a bit tacky, Now add cheesy lines and unnecessary World-Saving.





So it was not because of Deepika!

What are your thoughts on this?