Why did Deepika Padukone's Hollywood career become a failure while Priyanka Chopra's became a success?

Priyanka is a very determined person she gets what she wants and plus she has a very talented and active PR team. Everything that she does is all over the internet and the more the person is visible the more famous they become. If you look at Priyanka Chopra's career as per Hollywood standards she's still not a certified A-lister. But her PR team is leaving no stoned unturned in trying to prove that she's one. If you look at her filmography in Hollywood it has not been very impressive. Quantico has been shelved after completing I guess 2–3 seasons (I could be wrong about the number of seasons). Baywatch was a box office dud. And her upcoming movie is also not making much noise. She's in the news for reasons which are not related to her work, no doubt they are her stepping stones to success but personally, I am not sure if she will ever become a bankable star in Hollywood.