Why did Dostana 2 actor Lakshya drop his surname Lalwani?

Lakshya's real name is Laksh Lalwani. Do you know he dropped his surname a few years back but do you know why?





In 2016, He Dropped his surname and said that No one suggested or influenced him to drop his surname. There is no numerology attached to his decision as he doesn’t believe in it. He strongly feels it is destiny and hard work which make all the difference. It’s simply an ideology that attracted him,









What he feels is that he is now in a position where he does not believe that person should be known by his second name, similar to how when we think about anything, we form an opinion in our heads, such as when we ask someone their name, most of us assess the other person based on his surname. It is a preconceived notion.





He shared his story about a Bihari buddy who is well-educated and well-known, and how the moment he mentioned his second name and indicated he is from Bihar, he was denied a rental house.





People judge people based on their second names, which is something he wants to alter. If he wants to change something, he should be the one to take the first step, which he has done. There's nothing quite like astrology. He is quite proud of his second name, as well as his forefathers. Everyone will be on the same platform, is the sole idea.