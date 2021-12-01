Why Did Farhan Akhtar cast himself for Jee le Zara but not Abhay Deol and Hritik Roshan?

I just read that Farhan Khan who is all set to play a role in the much talked about Jee Le zara starring Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. People have been comparing this movie with ZNMD Starring Farhan Khan Abhay Deol and Hritik Roshan. After casting himself, it was expected to cast the other two male leads from the former movie itself but this is not the case and he his looking for different male leads.