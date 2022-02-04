Why did JTBC's 'The One And Only' sink to the lowest in ratings?

JTBC drama "The One And Only" starring Kim Kyung-nam, Red Velvet's Joy, Ah Eun-jin and Kang Ye Won in leading roles. The drama took over the "Idol: The Coup" time slot and started off with promising ratings, however since then it has only been constantly dipping in terms of ratings. With the latest episode, it sank to its lowest ever by dipping below the 0.5% mark.





The reason behind this further dip is being considered the Lunar new year holidays, due to which many other dramas had to face a decline in viewership. However, what does baffle the fans is the fact that drama is not being received well domestically despite a great following worldwide. I, personally, am enjoying this drama a lot, it doesn't have a cliche storyline and if you are a fan of it slow burn then you have to check this one out. The chemistry between Ahn Eun-jin and Kim Kyung Nam is flawless. It sure does deserve a lot more attention.





Are you watching this drama? How would you rate it?







