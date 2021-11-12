Why did Kangana Ranaut looked for Karan Johar during the Padma Shri award ceremony?

I think the Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar feud is something that is not hidden from anyone. It was surprising that they both received the Padma Shri award on the same day, which obviously raised many questions. Kangana Ranaut recently spoke about this and said she was looking for Karan Johar during the ceremony as she knew he was supposed to receive the award as well. But the timing for both of them was different. Do you think she was looking for him to congratulate or anything else?