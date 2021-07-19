Why did Karan Johar shelve his multi-starrer project Takht?

Karan is working on a number of projects at the moment, and Takht is a project that has been shelved. Alia and Ranveer were slated to star in Takht, but they have now been cast in Karan's future project, which is based on the themes of family and love. The next directorial picture is about a wacky, comedic take on love and desire.

According to a source close to the film, the producer-directed Takht was “exchanged” for Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Takht is a cooperation between two well-known companies, Johar's Dharma Production and Fox-star, based on a historical drama that, according to the producer, makes no sense in today's day. Fox star had folded up and have replaced it with Disney- Hotstar while re-examining its long-standing relationship with Karan Johar’s Dharma Production.

Takht was no longer collaborate with Fox-star and Disney-Hotstar. It was based on Moghul history, but after seeing the project's financial and political repercussions, Karan Johar chose to postpone it in favor of his future love and romance directorial picture, which was unveiled a few weeks ago.