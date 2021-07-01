Why Did Kareena Kapoor Come Across As ‘Too Demanding’ When She Asked For A Hefty Fee To Do A Film?

Kareena Kapoor Khan has reportedly asked for Rs. 12 crore to play Sita in Alaukik Desai's upcoming mythological film Sita – The Incarnation. While the money she’s asked for is quite rightly the amount she deserves for playing a mythological character, the public has been trolling her non-stop for demanding the hefty fee, saying that she does not deserve it.

When a women asks for an amount she rightly deserves she is looked down upon and rejected, while a man in the same position on the other hand would be regarded as successful and worthy. Don’t you think the rules should be same for both men and women, that’s what we call equality, but our industry is still too far away to accept a concept that’s too simple to implement. While we hope the tides change in our favour what are your views of these complex situations ? Do you think a women should settle for less and accept their fate?