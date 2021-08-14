Why did Padmashri Kangana Ranaut's last film Panga fail to do well at the box office despite being a four-time national award winner?

In today's world, I believe that the money spent on promotion should be equal to or more than the budget for film production.





On a promotional level, this film lacked. When a celebrity today collaborates with YouTubers, this is referred to as a successful tenure. The promotional platter's servings include comedy sketches, talk shows, and interviews.





Also, despite the fact that Kangna was invited to promote her film, she was more interested in the issues surrounding the controversies that surrounded her. Without a doubt, the content was excellent, but promotion was required.





Also, it has nothing to do with feminism, but if you watch the trailer, it basically reveals the tale, which is identical to many other comeback stories such as Mary Kom, Sultan, Aaja Nachle, and so on.





Kangna Ranaut always tries to act as if she invented these things and that no one else has done it before her, then she lectures people about their social responsibilities instead of properly promoting them, and then she blames misogyny when the movies fail.





Unfortunately, the media is biassed against her, which may be one of the reasons for the film's failure at the box office. I'm hoping that word-of-mouth publicity will help her films succeed.