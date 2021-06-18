Why did people choose to watch Gadar:Ek Prem Katha over Lagaan in theatres over 20 years ago?

Everyone is talking about Lagaan completing 20 years today but let’s not forget the iconic emotion evoking romantic drama Gadar : Ek Prem Katha. 20 years ago, two of the biggest Bollywood movies, Lagan and Gadar clashed at the box-office and the audience had a decision to make and you will be surprised to know what the masses chose.





Today, Lagaan is known as the ultimate classic Bollywood movie. It is critically acclaimed and even got nominated for best foreign film category at the Academy Awards. But in 2001, the audience was more hyped for Sunny Deol’s Gadar than Aamir Khan’s Lagaan. This could be due to the fact that people didn’t expect much from Lagaan as the mainstream cinema had never witnessed anything like it before whereas Gadar was about a topic that was close to the audience’s heart and it was a typical action filled Bollywood love story.





Did you know that the lifetime box-office collection of Gadar is twice to that of Lagaan? That’s right! The lifetime collection of Gadar is Rs 70 crore and Lagan’s collection is Rs 30 crore. According to some collections, if Lagaan was released today, it will have a box office collection of Rs 233.37 crore and Gadar will have a collection of Rs 544.53 crore. Do you think the assumption will be correct in today’s world?





Which movie would you watch if given the choice and why? Lagaan or Gadar:Ek Prem Katha?