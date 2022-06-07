Why did Priyanka Chopra quit singing?

Priyanka Chopra has dabbled in acting, film production, venture capital, writing an autobiography, and even launching her own hair care line. He does agree, however, that even for her, attempting to make it big as a singer could have been a futile effort.





Priyanka explained why she stopped investing in music, stating that it was not living up to her expectations. "It appears that I am the person who chooses everything in my life," she said in an interview. I'm just like everyone else. I've invested a lot of time in things that weren't working, and I just kept going, but at some point, you have to choose yourself." "Like, when I take my music, for example, I stayed to try it, but I had to recognise when it was not living up to my standards," she continued. I knew it was pointless to spend any more time there, and this is significant.