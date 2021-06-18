Why did Priyanka marry Nick who is 10 years younger?

Priyanka Chopra is a Bollywood actress who married Nick Jonas an American Singer.

When they got married in 2018, many people criticised her for marrying a man who is 10 years younger than her. Specifically in a country like India, where the society doesn't accept it when the guy is younger than the girl.

I remember reading several comments on their Instagram posts that said that the pair will get divorced soon. But I think they proved the haters wrong.

In a recent interview, PC said that she married Nick because her relationship with Nick reflected how her parents built a life together. She found someone with who she wanted to spend her life.

I think in the end it is all about finding 'love'. Age is just a number and PC and Nick proved it. The couple have been married for over 2 years now, and are so in love with each other.

I think that society should let people live their own lives and do what they truly want.

Do you think that Priyanka shouldn't have married Nick because of the age gap?