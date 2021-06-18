  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Anonymous Bollywood Binge

Why did Priyanka marry Nick who is 10 years younger?

Priyanka Chopra is a Bollywood actress who married Nick Jonas an American Singer.

When they got married in 2018, many people criticised her for marrying a man who is 10 years younger than her. Specifically in a country like India, where the society doesn't accept it when the guy is younger than the girl.

 

I remember reading several comments on their Instagram posts that said that the pair will get divorced soon. But I think they proved the haters wrong.

 

In a recent interview, PC said that she married Nick because her relationship with Nick reflected how her parents built a life together. She found someone with who she wanted to spend her life.

 

I think in the end it is all about finding 'love'. Age is just a number and PC and Nick proved it. The couple have been married for over 2 years now, and are so in love with each other.

 

I think that society should let people live their own lives and do what they truly want.

Do you think that Priyanka shouldn't have married Nick because of the age gap?
Like
Comment
Share

More posts like this



add
Notifications