Why did Rajkumar Hirani broke ties with Vinod Chopra to work with Shah Rukh Khan?

Rajkumar Hirani has had a long and wonderful professional relationship with producer-director Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The two have been working since Hirani's directorial debut 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S' and Chopra later went on to produce every film of Hirani. However, things have changed now since Hirani has decided to part ways with his old friend to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan.





Hirani and SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment will be producing their next film and Chopra's friend and mentor is nowhere in the scene. According to some reports, SRK and Chopra never got along in the 90s when the latter kept SRK waiting outside his office for hours. After this incident apparently, Shah Rukh decided not to work with Chopra.





The film, on the other hand, also stars Taapsee Pannu and it is based on the issue of immigration.





Do you think SRK and Chopra not getting along is the reason for it? Or is it something else?