Why did Ranbir Kapoor agree to work with Kabir Singh's director Sandeep Vanga Reddy?

Ranbir Kapoor has been missing in action for a while. His last outing was in 2018 and since then none of his films have seen the light of day. But now one of his films, 'Shamshera' is slated to release in the theatres in early 2022. Apart from 'Brahmastra' (co-starring Alia Bhatt), Ranbir is also doing a film called 'Animal' with the director of 'Kabir Singh', Sandeep Vanga Reddy.

According to reports, it is a gangster film with some family drama and it will go on the floor by April next year. But given the history of Sandeep, why did Ranbir agree to work with him? I am not talking about Kabir Singh and how problematic it was; this has been discussed and debated multiple times. But his interview post the release of the film where he justified abusive behavior and said that if he can't hit his partner, he won't call it love.

He also went on to make remarks on film critic Rajeev Masand. Knowing all this, why did someone like Ranbir say yes to him? Is it only because the director has given a massive hit? That's all? I mean there is more to life than work and sometimes we should take a stand on certain things in life. What do you think?