Why did Ranbir Kapoor dump top leading Bollywood queens like Katrina and Dipika Padukone?

Ranbir Kapoor is very close to his mother Neetu Kapoor and she influences him a lot. Rishi Kapoor was an alcoholic and Ranbir Kapoor got addicted to drugs at a young age and Neetu Kapoor was responsible for bringing the family back. The relationship between Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor was going well and Neetu Kapoor was happy. Unfortunately, Ranbir Kapoor cheated on Deepika Padukone which made Deepika dump Ranbir Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor didn't have a good relationship with Katrina Kaif and they had misunderstandings from the beginning. Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor were living together at one point but the relationship didn't last long due to the bad chemistry between Neetu and Katrina.

Currently, Alia Bhatt is going to get married to Ranbir Kapoor and I can't be any less happy!