Why did Sabyasachi collab with a high fashion brand like H&M when his style is authentic, classic, and traditional?

Sabyasachi is a slow fashion brand that represents an Indian traditional style of clothing with a lot of class and grace whereas H&M is a fast-fashion Swedish brand. this collaboration brought a lot of global attention to Indian attire.

Behind apart from all this, there is one question everybody has been asking ‘Why would a label like Sabyasachi with slow fashion collaborate with a fast-fashion brand known for labor exploitation and environmental damage?’

H&M and Sabyasachi's collaboration lead to 9999rs worth a saree which one can get under 1000rs. From a strictly business point of view, the collaboration makes sense but if we see this from a buyer's pocket and Labour's hardship, it has broken many norms of sustainability.