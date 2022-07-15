Why did Sanjay Dutt have an issue with Ranbir's movie, Barfi?

The Kapoors and Sanjay Dutt have been very close to each other for decades now and when Ranbir Kapoor signed Sanju, the latter was over the moon. Now, Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt are working in Shamshera together along with Vaani Kapoor. During the promotions, Ranbir unfolded how Sanjay Dutt used to mock him back when he did Barfi. The actor said, "When I was working in Barfi and Rockstar, I used to work out in his (Sanjay's) gym. He used to tell me, 'Tu do saal se yahan gym kar raha hai. Par teri body kahan hai. He would also ask me, 'Tu abhi Barfi kar raha hai. What is your next film then? Peda? Laddu?'" Further, Ranbir went on to explain how Sanjay Dutt is now very happy for him and has the actor's back. "But he has always inspired me to do films of a different nature, and also films that speak to a larger audience. I'm so glad to have a father-figure like Sanju Sir, who has my back and is constantly motivating me, inspiring me," added Ranbir.

