Why did Scarlett Johansson sue Disney over Black Widow's release?

Scarlett Johansson has sued The Walt Disney Company. Yes, that's true. Why? Because Disney has released the film on its OTT platform, and that was not in the contract. Scarlett said that Disney breached the contract by releasing the film simultaneously on the OTT platform, along with theatres, as her salary was based on box-office performance, and she lost around Rs 371 crores.





Disney gave a statement on this, “There is no merit whatsoever to this filing. The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.”





What are your thoughts about this?