Why did Shah Rukh Khan's picture with his massive legal team scared common people?

Though Shah Rukh Khan's fans are finally relieved that his son got bail, his recent picture with his legal team, which is also going viral raised some issues amongst common people. They are saying that for a star like SRK it took a massive legal team to get his son out and still took 25 days, what will be the plight of the commoners if this were to happen to them? This according to me is a valid debate. Do you think he did right by posting that picture?