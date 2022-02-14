Why did Shakun Batra plunge his own film 'Gehraiyaan' with that plot twist?

Director Shakun Batra had one wild trick up his sleeve. As it turns out, Gehraiyaan isn't a domestic noir at all. It's both those things, but separately. The plot twist was not only unexpected but also wasn't earned. All this while we were assuming Gehraiyaan to be a movie based on infidelity but it turned out to be completely different. I am not saying that plot twist should be there, they much enjoyed among the audience but It wasn't building up to that. Alisha accompanies Zain for the 20th time to his fancy yacht, the belief is that they will hash out their differences. Alisha and Zain have arrived into an illicit relationship that has spiraled out of control, overwhelming them in such an all-consuming way that they can't think of anything else. Zain's professional life is on the verge of implosion, and Alisha has recently discovered that she is pregnant with his child. He promises to make things right; hence, the trip to the yacht. But something goes very, very wrong on that boat. Zain, with a hint of terror in his eyes, offers Alisha a drink. And this is the moment when the movie breaks irreparably. Zain snaps and tries to hurl her off the yacht, into the sea. Alisha fights back, and in the ensuing scuffle, Zain slips, hits his head on the side of the boat, and drowns to his death. The reason why none of these twists worked isn't that plot twists are inherently a bad thing. They're not. They didn't work because they weren't earned. The movies hadn't done enough groundwork; they hadn't led us to believe that something like this could actually happen, so when it did, it's unthinkable to feel anything other than momentary whiplash.