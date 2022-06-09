Why did Urvashi Rautela lie about her education? Is she really an IITian?

Gazing at the profile I can see that she has mentioned Miss universe as well. I am sure she was not the Miss universe in 2015 She was a miss universe contestant from India, the same year when the grand fiasco happened on the Miss universe stage by Steve Harvey. But as she was participating in the competition, I am sure she wanted to be the Miss Universe, which she later mentioned in the profile description. Going by the historical trend. Maybe she gave IIT entrance examination and then assumed that she became IITian. I firmly believe that this is unethical to do and is fairly incorrect.





She completed her Senior Secondary Education in 2011 from DAV Public School, Kotdwara. From her childhood days, she was fond of acting and modelling. Her mother Meera Rautela owns a Beauty parlour in the town. In the initial days, she use to shoot for the advertisement for their parlour shop. After a year, she left the town to pursue her dreams. Then, of course, she got admission to Gargi college, and the rest is history. So, she never went for an IIT exam. So, she is not an alumnus of any of the IITs.