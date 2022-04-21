Why did Yash Raj Films ban Shraddha Kapoor from their movies?!

Shraddha Kapoor was in a contract with Yashraj Films for three films. She did the first film Luv Ka The End but instead of opting to do the next film with them she flouted the three-film deal by doing "Aashiqui 2".

Shraddha had a three-film deal with YRF. Apparently, after YRF's Love Ka The End, Raj Films asked Shraddha to film Aurangzeb as per the contract. But Shraddha chose Aashiqui 2 and refused to do Aurangzeb. And the contract broke. After that, Yash Raj Films did not take Shraddha into any film till date. From then, it was reported that Shraddha and YRF's Aditya Chopra are not on good terms with each other.





She was also offered Katrina's role in "Thugs of Hindustan" but she turned it down owing to the fact that she didn't have much to do in the movie. She had a fallout with Aditya Chopra after she flouted the three-film deal but she still hopes that Aditya will call her for a movie someday.











