Why Didn't Bollywood Appreciate Kangana Ranaut's 'Genuine Art' That Is To Say Thalaivii?

Kangana Ranaut is on cloud 9 at present, as she is receiving love and appreciation from all quarters for her stellar performance in Thalaivii. Despite trade experts labeling it as a flop at the box office, Kangana managed to impress a section of the audiences with her work.

But seemingly so, Kangana is upset with the way Bollywood has received the film. Kangana was recently seen appreciating Kriti Sanon's Mimi, Akshay Kuamr's Bell Bottom and Karan Johar's Shershaah on her Instagram and she might be expecting the same from Bollywood, only to be disappointed.

And now Kangana has reached a point where she finally called out Bollywood for not appreciating genuine art :"Meanwhile waiting for Bollywood Mafia to keep our political and ideological differences aside just how I don't find it difficult to appreciate genuine art may be they can also rise above petty human emotions and for once let art win #Thalaivi"

