Why didn't Dharma, but YRF decided to work with Irrfan Khan's son Babil?

It has been recently announced that Yash Raj Films will be venturing into the OTT space. Aditya Chopra, the YRF head honcho, will be launching a separate digital division for that and they have approached late Irrfan Khan's son Babil for their first web series According to Bollywood Hungama, its an investigative thriller with Babil playing the lead.

Babil will be making his acting debut with the Netflix film 'Qala', which is being produced by Anushka Sharma, But I wonder why Karan Johar hasn't given an opportunity to him under his Dharma banner yet when the entire industry sees a glimpse of Irrfan Khan in him.

Karan openly talks about how great Irrfan was an actor, so why can't he give a break to his son just like other star kids? If he can work with Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt among others, working with Babil shouldn't be an issue. What do you think?