Why didn't the makers of Ashwatthama increase the budget of the film?

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer superhero flick 'The Immortal of Ashwatthama' has been shelved. According to some reports, the film was planned to be made on a budget of 125 crores but soon it went over budget and the production cost was touching the 200 marks. Which made its producer Ronnie Screwvala finally shelving the film.





Its director Aditya Dhar, who made the successful 'URI' did not want the budget to be cut down as it would compromise the quality of the film. But given that there are two big names involved, Vicky and Sara, and both of them enjoy a massive fan following. Plus, a director who has proved that he is good at what he does.





So why didn't the producer trust them and increase the budget? Is it because of the Covid-19 situation? Is it because of the theatres being shut and the public's reluctance to go to the theatres? Or is there something else?





What do you think?