Why didn't Ranveer Singh publicly support Deepika Padukone when she was slandered and trolled?

First off, no hate to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The couple has had great rapport onscreen and given memorable hits such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Their chemistry in movies was loved, and the two soon became a power couple in real life as well. Apart from that, Ranveer has won over the audience for his sweet gestures towards Deepika. Whether it's in the form of social media banter, reels featuring the two, or him generally hyping her up, we've seen it all unfold.





Ranveer also always makes sure to credit Deepika as one of the most successful actresses currently. While all of this is commendable, I was wondering why Ranveer didn't showcase the same extension of support when Deepika visited the premises of JNU and was trolled mercilessly. The actress was one of the few known celebs who made political statement (kudos to her for that). Kangana Ranaut dragged her online, branded her an agent, and people completely assassinated Deepika's character.





Why then, didn't Ranveer Singh make a public statement to stand up for Deepika? Did he fear backlash towards him as well?