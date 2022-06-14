Why didn't they cast Kiara Advani for the role of Junoon in Brahmastra?

Mouni Roy is ready to play the position of Junoon in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva and it is as darkish as it gets. The actress appears to be the villain of the film as she's defined as an evil force.





What if I say that Kiara Advani would have played this role better than Mouni Roy. After her serious role in Bhool Bhulaiya and her acting skills, she could have done really well when it comes to the character of Junoon in Brahmastra.





Mouni Roy plays Junoon in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor film's trailer will be released on September 9.