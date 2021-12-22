Why is Divorce looked down so much in India?

I came across this on twitter today and this is disgusting. It's no surprise that most people, no matter how tormented they are internally, are frightened of getting a divorce. In Indian society, marrying a male divorcee is likewise frowned upon, although no one refers to males as "used second hand goods/items." This label is only applied to women because they are considered as objects that must remain 'pure' at all times.

Why is it that the women are always the ones who are blamed in divorces? No disrespect to Naga Chaitanya, but there's always something about Sam. You name it: her new song, her picture, her role in Family Man, anything she does. I had a hunch something like this would happen, but I wasn't prepared for the level of vitriol and misogyny.

Honestly I’m proud of Samantha. I’m happy she called him out for it. These people believe they can say whatever they want and get away with it. She seems to be the least hypocritical and one of the more courageous actresses out there.