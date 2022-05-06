Why do actors now look effeminate despite going to the gym?

Time changes and so does the trends, and these two factors change the definition of manliness. In this era of Bollywood, appearances are more valuable than the x-factor required in actors, and because of that actors work on their physique before coming in front of the camera. This concept has come from Hollywood only but in Bollywood, they neglect the depth those Hollywood actors work with. So showing the physique has become a trend.





Compare Salman Khan from Maine Pyar Kiya and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, if we compare the look of these two, despite being young the actor looks more manly in Maine Pyar Kiya. Both movies have the same genre but you can say that the vision must have been compromised somewhere in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.





Also with age comes experience and the ability to be a gentleman. For example, hypothetically Varun Dhawan won't be able to play what Amir Khan or Amitabh Bachchan can play.