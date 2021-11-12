Why do all average actors create the image of being down to earth?

Yesterday an image of Kartik Aaryan eating street food on the bonnet of his expensive Lamborghini was doing the rounds on the internet. While his fans felt it was cute and labeled him as down to earth, there were many who saw through the BS. The tags of 'down to earth' and 'humble' are often tossed around for actors like Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and now Kartik.

All of them have an interesting off-screen presence. But there is another thing common in them. That is their limited acting range. What they aren't able to achieve on-screen, they try to compensate for that with their off-screen presence. Don't you feel all that being nice and humble is a PR image?

I mean I'm sure they are nice, but so are countless others whom we don't read about often. Like Taapsee Pannu or Bhumi Pednekar. What do you think?