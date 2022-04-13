Why do Bollywood celebs make a big deal about not talking about their wedding?

The Bollywood celebrities are well aware that no matter what they do, major events in their lives will never be hidden. Vicky and Katrina tried to hide everything for no reason, but now they post pictures of every dinner and breakfast. Ranbir and Alia are also on the right track. I don't understand why, when it comes to their films, they want to share every little detail about them, but when people want a peek into their lives, they hide everything. In this case, I like Sonam Kapoor because she had nothing to hide. Every detail was shared, and everyone felt a sense of warmth at her wedding. Every outfit and wedding ritual photograph was shared.