Why Do Bollywood Fans Disapprove Of Priyanka Chopra Featuring For Barely A Minute In The Matrix 4 Trailer?

Priyanka Chopra is not only a global icon but a sought after actress in both Bollywood and Hollywood respectively. She is clearly unstoppable and aiming for bigger and better things after every release.

The superstar will be starring next in the fourth instalment of the Matrix franchise alongside Keanu Reeves, the trailer of which just dropped recently. While we only get a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra in the trailer who is seen reading a book Alice In Wonderland: Through The Looking Glass, we are proud to see her be a part of such a huge instalment.

Now, some people are criticising the star for barely appearing for a minute in the film. Well, the audience has to understand that actors often do cameos in various films to work with prestige directors. PC mentioned in one interview that she did Matrix 4 just to work with the Wachowskis and its high time we stop ridiculing her. Don’t you think it’s unfair to criticise small roles in Hollywood films when the actor is happy and satisfied with his/her choice?