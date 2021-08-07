Why do Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma have such a strained relationship?

I know you think there's at least one thread every day that paints both of these ladies in a poor light, whether it's because of their aggressive PR methods or their hypocrisy. But now, I'm not hating on them; I'm simply curious as to why the two ladies are having so bad blood against each other.

I mean, Anushka gets along with everyone and is a great person (according to most of her co-stars), even with Sonam and Kareena, and she has an excellent friendship with Katrina and Priyanka. Kangana used to be friendly with her and was even seen at her wedding reception. Alia has spoken highly about her.PC and Sonam comment on her post often.

With DP, however, this is not the case. I haven't seen them engage on social media in a long time, and they have frequently made barbs at one other. When DP married, she didn't wish Anushka. Their competition is justified up to an extent because they are on a similar path. Both are Bengaluru natives who began their careers as models before making their acting debut with SRK.

But, despite the fact that both of them have established and successful careers and are happy with their partners, there is still something wrong with them.

Except for DP, Anushka has a good relationship with all of her peers. She was also irritated by Deepika's claim that her film was her first pick. After the picture is completed and released, no one cares who was the first, second, or third pick. No one seems to mind that Kareena Kapoor was the first pick for Leela or Ayesha Mehra. Deepika and Priyanka were the actresses who played such roles. So there's nothing to be bitter about after all this time.

One of the strangest things I read on this sub was that Anushka's mother was infatuated with DP and frequently compared her to DP. According to what I observed on the Simi show, her family appears to be extremely grounded and does not seem to interfere in their daughter's business life all the time. Is there anything else I should know about this?