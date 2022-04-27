Why do I love Tiger Shroff?

Despite being a "Star kid" he doesn't seem to have the sort of superiority complex seen in the likes of Sonam Kapoor. He seems pretty aware of his flaws as an actor. He has handled all the criticism he received with regards to his looks and acting talent with a lot of grace, unlike other star kids.

Tiger Shroff may not be much of an actor but he can do what is required in current films. And that is dance. He is a fantastic dancer. If nepotism was all that was needed to get roles then Abhishek Bachhan would have been getting the best roles. And mind you Jackie Shroff has a fraction of the influence in Bollywood that Amitabh Bachhan does.