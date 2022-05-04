Why do most cricketers marry Bollywood actresses?

Bollywood and cricket are two of the most glamorous professions in India. And, when people associated with these two come together, it is almost a sone pe suhaaga moment! While some couples have proved that such divine alliances are successful, others were not able to get a seat on the love boat. Let us take a look at these Bollywood's leading ladies who always had a thing for handsome international cricketers sweating it on the pitch, but never got hitched!