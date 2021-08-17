Why do the most problematic movies perform best at the box office?

Kabir Singh: This movie always tops the list. There have been numerous debates over this movie and how it showed one of the most toxic and controlling relationships ever. But, what should be a warning for people was actually taken as a love story.





Kuch Kuch Hota Hai It will come as shock to many people that this movie was not ‘romantic’. It represented that tomboy Kajol wasn't good enough for SRK but when she has an entire makeover, wears saris, and sings 'bhajans', the sanskari version is the only one acceptable for him.





R.Raj Kumar Gandi Bat. Gandi Movie. I don't even see the need to talk about the movie, this famous item number justifies the dirt in the movie.