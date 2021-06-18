Why do most star kids fail to replicate their parent's level of success?

Nepotism has been practiced in the Bollywood film industry and in the south as well. Every year, a lot of star kids are launched by their director/actor parents. Many of them go on to achieve a massive level of stardom. While others are forgotten in a day or two. But one thing has been almost consistent that the star kids mostly fail to achieve the same level of stardom as their parents.





Case in point, Abhishek Bachchan has had his fair share of ups and downs. But frankly, he is nowhere near what Amitabh Bachchan achieved in his young days. There are several other similar kinds of examples like Kumar Gaurav, who was the son of Jubilee star Rajendra Kumar. He vanished without a trace.





Fardeen Khan, Esha Deol, Bobby Deol, Tusshar Kapoor, Uday Chopra, and countless others had a promising start, but are nowhere to be seen right now. Maybe it's the pressure of being the son or the daughter of somebody already established, the constant comparison or internal politics. Then there are those who have achieved more fame than their parents. Like Alia Bhatt, who is comparatively more successful and famous than her mother Soni Razdan was in her prime. Well, what do you think? Why do so many of them fail in comparison?