Why do people blame Bollywood for nepotism when they are the one promoting it?

I have seen people blaming Bollywood for being partial towards star kids and then going to theatres only when the released movie is of that star kid. If you are thinking a word for this then it's probably double standards. Sara Ali khan who recently came in the industry got 7 times more followers than Prachi Desai who has been in the industry for a decade now.

Prachi still has just 4 million followers on instagram whereas Sara Ali Khan being just 3 films old has 28.4 million followers. It might be due to generation gap but that doesn't rule out the fact that as audience we promote star kids and so we get to watch them in movies. The moment we change our approach towards the cinema, it will change automatically. Who all agree?