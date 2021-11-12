Why do people expect Bollywood stars to speak up on every single matter?

The recent comment made by Kangana Ranaut on India has had many individuals raise the issue of why are Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, etc aren't speaking anything against it! However, this is not the only situation where actors have been criticized for not having spoken upon against certain matters!

The one plothole, the public always seems to forget is that their job is to play roles & not be like them in real life too! The stigma of criticizing actors for not speaking up against certain matters seems unfair because just like all of us, it's their choice whether or not they decide to pass a comment on a subject!

Whether it Akshay Kumar portraying himself as a nationalist, Ayushmann Khurrana doing films with a social message, or John Abraham fighting corruption, they are all simply other characters played by them & not themselves in real lives!

So the expectation of them speaking against every matter is nothing but unfair on everyone else's part!

What do you think about this?