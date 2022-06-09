Why do people hate Ranveer Singh?

Ranveer Singh has become a big actor today. It's quite visible that trolls and negativity do not affect him anymore which is a good thing. Netizens troll him for many things and one of them is his unique fashion sense. Ranveer has time and again proved that he loves being out of the box and does not like to dress up like the mainstream. Apart from this, the actor also gets brutally trolled for his acting. I don't find any issues in his acting but certain people are not quite impressed with his acting to date. "Overacting", "overdramatic", and "fake" are some of the names that people address him with on his social media comment section. Quite frankly, some of the reasons why people hate him are childish. The actor loves living every moment which isn't appreciated by many people out there. Thoughts on this?