Why do people mock actresses who get Botox when they are the ones who want to see perfection on screen?

When an actress reaches the age of 40, people try to categorise her. Categories that are marked as ineligible for leading roles. The pressure to achieve perfection is intense, and survival in a competitive industry is a major goal for any actress. When they see a beautiful wrinkle-free actress on screen, audiences are only pleased. It doesn't matter how old the male actor is; if they have stardom, they can also romance an 18-year-old. So why do people make fun of actresses who get Botox but not actors who get hair transplants?