Why do Salman Khan fans hate Aishwarya Rai?

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's troubled relationship is well known. The two met and fell in love during the filming of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'. What happened afterward is a bit of a controversial thing to discuss. From the involvement of Vivek Oberoi to Aishwarya talking about Salman being physical with her to the infamous press conference, a lot happened.

As time went by, everyone moved on. Both Aishwarya and Vivek are happily married while Salman is doing extremely well in Bollywood. But one thing that's constant is that people who like Salman tend to slut-shame Aishwarya repeatedly. I get it that there might have been animosity between the two, but it's been years and I'm sure they don't wish bad for each other. So why can't their fans stop fighting over who was right and who was wrong?

What do you guys think about it? Also, please be respectful in the comment section.