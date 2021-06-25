Why Do Top Actresses Like Priyanka, Deepika Not Work With Salman, Because They've Called Out His Misogyny?

I don't remember the last time Salman Khan paired opposite a proper A lister actor. In its truest sense, as Salman grew with his stature as a actor, the importance of female roles in his films kept fading. Maybe that's why the likes of Deepika and Priyanka aren't comfortable working with him?

Priyanka walked out of Bharat, Deepika showed no intent in being paired opposite him either. The only actor who's been by his side is Katrina Kaif but they go a long way back with their personal and professional equations.

The trust of the matter is such that he's having to romance much younger actresses who bring nothing to the table. The last time Salman was paired opposite someone major was Kareena Kapoor Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Anushka Sharma in Sultan.

Will we see Salman opposite a major actor now?