Why do you need to switch from make up removal wipes!

I used to apply facial wipes to remove my makeup. I noticed how I ended up using more than 3 wipes and sometimes even 4 to remove stubborn waterproof makeup. I did not like wasting so many wipes in general and decided to change the way I remove my makeup. I have acne prone and sensitive skin that's why I always have to be careful of what I apply on my face. I did a lot of research regarding cream based and oil based makeup removers and it's techniques and decided to go for it. Honestly, it does work better than facial wipes! You end up saving so much Money and do good for the environment as well. I have permanently switched to oil and cream based removers and my face feels clean just with one wipe. You can simply use a face towel for it and rewash it accordingly. Some more benefits of oil removers are Unclog glands and address breakouts and blackheads. Remove dead skin, makeup, and dirt (even waterproof makeup) Moisturize dry skin. Balance oily skin. Reduce inflammation in acne or other facial skin conditions. So are you going to switch?