Why do you think film makers now days are focusing more on making a multi starrer film?

Recently I have noticed this huge rise in multi starrer films than ever, especially the ones having a trio. I feel like it's their new found key to get a blockbuster movie. Well honestly I don't know how much this will work but if we look at the past then films like ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara’, ‘3 Idiots’ and others have always spread their magic.

Also these upcoming films with actor trios have definitely made me very excited-

1) Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt's starrer ‘Jee Le Zara’.

2) Deepika Padukone collaboration with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi for Shakun Batra’s next,

3) Aanand L Rai’s upcoming film ‘Atrangi Re’ with Sara Ali Khan sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

4) Katrina Kaif with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in ‘Phone Bhoot’.

