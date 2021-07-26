Why do you think Kriti Sanon's 'Mimi' was released way before its release date?

Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi starring 'Mimi' was supposed to release on July 31, 2021. But it was released today in the evening on Netflix. Kriti Sanon came live today on Instagram and gave her audience a surprise by releasing the film today on the occasion of Kriti Sanon and producer Dinesh Vijan's birthdays.





A lot of films and web shows have been releasing just before the day of its release, but Kriti delivered her Mimi 4 days beforehand. Why do you think this is happening nowadays? Is this a new trend?