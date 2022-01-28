Why do you think people hate Deepika and Katrina's PR team?
Deepika and Katrina are known to be one of the big actors in Bollywood today. The amount of hatred people have for Deepika and Katrina's PR get's too toxic sometimes. I do agree, that there have been times when their PR teams have crossed the line but that doesn't mean they're wrong at their place. I mean it is their job to promote the actor in any way possible. I believe the line becomes blury when it comes to actors because the more people know them, the more fame and success they achieve. What are your thoughts on this?